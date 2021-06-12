Black Clover Teams Noelle With Powerful New Ally

✖

Black Clover has given Noelle Silva a powerful new ally with the newest chapter of the series! When we had last seen Noelle and the other Clover Kingdom knights following their training with the elves in the Heart Kingdom, it was soon revealed that each of them had learned a technique known as Ultimate Magic. Utilizing the training they had already picked up before, they were each able to unlock a new level of strength that we are starting to see in action. But as the newest chapter of the series proves, it's an even more different case for Noelle as she's gotten even stronger than that.

It's still unclear as to whether or not she picked up Ultimate Magic like the others, but what is clear with the newest chapter is that now she's formed a team with the Water Spirit, Undine. Not only is Noelle strong enough to be a spirit host, she and Undine have worked together in order to power themselves both up enough to face off against Vanica Zogratis in their big rematch starting with the newest chapter of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 295 of the series revealed that after Vanica had kidnapped Lolopechka, Undine didn't disappear she instead took refuge in Noelle's nearby grimmoire. The curse magic Vanica put Lolopechka under temporarily dissolved their contract, and it allowed Undine to make the jump and store and regain her power within a suitable host. Undine doesn't exactly want to work with Noelle (and Noelle feels the same), but the two of them will do so in order to save Lolopechka.

Noelle has the potential to reach a new divine power level, Saint Stage, with Undine's help. And while Undine tried to protect Lolopechka and keep her from fighting (thus why she didn't tell Lolopechka about Saint Stage in the first place), now she and Noelle will begrudgingly work together to take down Vanica. Noelle's going to be boosted temporarily with the help of this elemental spirit, and it's already clear that this has been quite the huge leap in strength thanks to the debut of her new divine form at the end of the chapter.

But what do you think of Noelle and Undine's new partnership? Curious to see how much stronger this will make Noelle? What kind of boost do you think she'll get from the Water Spirit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!