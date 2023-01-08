Black Clover Reveals the Wild Truth Behind Yami's Clan Massacre

Black Clover kicked off its final act in 2022, and it looks like creator Yuki Tabata is keeping things hot in the new year. After all, Shonen Jump just dropped a slew of new chapters, and it was there fans checked in on Asta. As it turns out, his new mentor just got the shock of her life, and it is all because the truth behind Yami's clan massacre has been revealed.

So, you want to know what happened? You aren't the only one. It turns out Ichika was incredibly mistaken about the event, and that is because her memories were altered on purpose.

As chapter 347 reveals, the clan massacre began after Yami and Ichika were offered a Demon Soul pill by their dad. The former avoided taking the medicine, but Ichika was forced to by her father. The medicine sent her out of control, and in the end, the young girl ended up massacring the clan and injuring Yami along the way.

However, her older brother wanted Ichika to live without such guilt, so he led her and others to believe he killed everyone. Since then, the girl has remained unaware of what truly happened, but now that has all changed. We know Ichika unwittingly killed everyone after being drugged by her abusive father. So when the girl reunites with Yami down the road, you know the siblings will need to hash some things out.

Of course, there is no telling when Ichika and Yami will meet face-to-face once more. The girl lives in their home country while Yami moved far away as a teen to the Clover Kingdom. Under normal circumstances, it would be impossible to meet, but there are two things working in the family's favor. For one, the war declared by Lucius is going to bring everyone together in a bid to stop the devil. And with Asta now by Ichika's side, it won't take the mage long to reunite Yami with his younger sister.

What do you make of this latest Black Clover twist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.