Black Clover Kicks Off 2023 With New Art

Black Clover is now looking at a very promising year for both its anime and manga releases, and it has kicked off 2023 in style with some special new art hyping up what's coming our way! Yuki Tabata's original manga series has kicked off the first real battle of the final arc of the series, but there's also some promising releases for the anime on the way as well. The TV anime might have wrapped up its run a couple of years ago, but it's going to come roaring back this Spring with a new feature film releasing around the world.

Black Clover is looking at a huge new release coming at the start of Spring 2023 anime slate, and that also means the series is looking at a huge year overall. As the franchise gears up for what's to come following the seventh anniversary of the manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Black Clover has released some special new art for New Year's Day showing off a cool new look at Asta! You can check it out below:

What's Coming for Black Clover in 2023?

Ayataka Tanemura will be returning from the TV anime to direct the anime's debut feature film, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, which is currently slated to begin streaming with Netflix around the world on March 31st. Original series creator Yuki Tabata serves as the chief supervisor for the new project, and is also providing the character designs for the new original characters joining the story in the movie. As for what to expect from the movie itself, it's teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What are you hoping to see from Black Clover in 2023? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!