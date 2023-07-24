Black Clover Sets Up a Major Yami Reunion

Black Clover is working through its final act, and all eyes are on Asta right now. Lucius and his horde of devils are eager to destroy humanity as we know it, and it seems Asta is the only one fit to fight right now. That is why creator Yuki Tabata just brought Asta back to battle after a long period away, and it seems his comeback will be tied to a rather big reunion...

Who for? Well, Yami is in for a treat. It seems the Black Bull captain is about to reunite with his sister, and fans are eager to see how the two stubborn fighters fare when they see one another.

The whole thing was set up this week as Black Clover chapter 386 went live. It was there fans met with Asta as we saw him hitch a ride back to Clover Kingdom. After being stuck in the Land of the Sun, Asta was happy to go, and his return trip was joined by Ichika.

The woman wanted to stay and fight with her team, but Ichika was asked to accompany Asta by the one person she couldn't refuse. With orders to see her brother and come home alive, Ichika was sent to the Clover Kingdom with Asta in tow. The rest of this week's update follows Asta as he fought, but Black Clover will shift focus before long. With Ichika in the Clover Kingdom, there is no doubt she will reunite with Yami soon, and she will be able to apologize for wrongly turning her back on her big brother.

Of course, Black Clover fans are here for this sibling reunion as it will mark yet another emotional high for the manga's final act. If you are not caught up on the series, you can always brush up on the title! Black Clover can be read through Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read its synopsis below:

"Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure – Asta will never give up!"

What do you think about the latest chapter of Black Clover? Are you loving its final act so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!