Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Shares New Music Video

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King kicked off the Summer anime season in a huge way with its feature film debut across the world, and Netflix is celebrating the success of the Black Clover movie with a special music video for its theme song! Black Clover's TV anime came to an end with the announcement that the franchise would not continue with new episodes as many fans had been expecting, but instead the very first movie effort for the franchise overall. Now that fans have seen the new movie in action, it's only sparked the hopes for a proper Black Clover anime return.

What helps further spark these hopes are all the glimpses at just how much went down during the course of the Black Clover anime movie. The theme song for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was titled "Here I Stand" as performed by Treasure, who previously contributed themes to the Black Clover TV anime, and now fans have gotten a special new music video for the full version of the theme. Netflix has showcased some of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King's biggest scenes with this new video, and you can check it out below:

Where to Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is now streaming with Netflix. The Black Clover movie runs with a one hour and 50 minutes run time, and even features a post-credits scene. Featuring a new story not seen in the events of the manga or anime before, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

What did you think of Black Clover's first movie? What was your favorite scene? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!