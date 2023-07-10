Black Clover's Movie Almost Featured Yami's Home Country

Black Clover's big movie showed off its own original story not seen in Yuki Tabata's original manga or the TV anime adaptation, and it turns out that this story almost featured an appearance from Captain Yami Sukehiro's home country of the Land of the Sun! Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King kicked off the Summer with a huge new movie bringing back the fan favorite anime for some intense new fights. Reviving old Clover Kingdom Wizard Kings, Asta and the others had to give it everything they had to take on these powerful new enemies. But it almost had a different story entirely.

Speaking about the production of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King in a special interview with Netflix, director Ayataka Tanemura opened up about crafting the original story for the new film. This was developed before Yuki Tabata revealed the Land of the Sun in the final arc of Black Clover's manga release, and thus Tanemura once considered a story using Yami's home country to start a whole new war with the Clover Kingdom before settling on the idea of bringing back past Wizard Kings.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover's Movie Could Have Had More of Yami's Home Country

"We started everything from three guiding principles," Tanemura began when talking about Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King's story. "First, Asta had to win satisfying battles. Then, the time period should be the six months he trained in the Heart Kingdom. Third, we wanted to tell an exciting story in the style of the manga. We decided on those three things first. Since we imagined it would allow for expansive and exciting battle scenes, we eventually settled on the idea of fighting the four Wizard Kings."

But as Tanemura continued, Black Clover's movie almost had a different foe, "When we began production that story hadn't yet been covered in the manga, but another idea was that there was a Wizard King from the Land of the Sun who builds an army and attacks the Clover Kingdom, leading to a big war." So it seems that when Tabata might have revealed to the staff his plans to explore Yami's home country in the Black Clover manga's final arc, the movie production had to shift around its own plans.

At least this also means there's still time for the Land of the Sun to make it to the Black Clover anime someday! Would you have wanted to see Yami's home country in the Black Clover movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!