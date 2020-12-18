Black Clover Shows Off Mereoleona's Powerful New Form

✖

Black Clover shows off Mereoleona Vermillion's strongest form in the series yet with the newest chapter. Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga has now officially kicked off the raid on the Spade Kingdom as Nacht has led a strong group of Clover Kingdom knights into the Spade Kingdom to fight the members of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. The previous chapter of the series then surprised fans when it was revealed that Mereoleona Vermillion was one of the many captains Nacht had recruited for this major battle, and now the newest chapter of the series shows just how much stronger she's gotten.

Chapter 275 of the series revealed that Nacht actually had the major demonic monster factored into his plans, and confirms that he had reached out to Mereoleona to cause as much trouble on the outside as possible so that as many Captains will be able to make their way to the Dark Triad who are currently activating the ritual to open the gates of the underworld. But while Mereoleona is a distraction, she's nowhere near holding back.

MEREOLEONA IS BUILT DIFFERENTLY 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lm6G2JDfhZ — Monkey D. Liam (@LiamWC_97) December 13, 2020

The chapter sees Mereoleona reflect on the fight against the Eye of the Midnight Sun as she learned that there were strong beings with abilities that her magic would not work on. As Nacht recruited her to the fight, he promised that she would come across opponents she could test her full strength against, and she was happy to see this was the case as she continues to fight against the large demon from the last chapter.

Covering her whole body in flames, she debuts her new form: Flame Magic: Hellfire Incarnate. This form gives her a dramatic speed and strength boost, and she's able to pummel the giant demon. Unleashing her full mana zone in this state gives her the strongest attack yet, "Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Abyss," as she completely burns the demon in a wall of flame.

The chapter cuts away before confirming whether or not this was enough to defeat the giant demon, but Mereoleona's fight bought the Clover Kingdom captains enough time to make their way to the three members of the Dark Triad as the real fight now begins from here. What did you think of seeing this strong Mereoleona Vermillion in action? Excited to see this second round in the Spade Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!