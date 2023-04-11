Black Clover Movie to Release 2 Special Novels

Black Clover is gearing up for a big comeback, and it will all come to a head this summer. After all, the hit shonen is slated to return to the screen as its first anime film is on the horizon. Of course, this means all eyes are on Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King right now, and an update about the film's novelization has piqued curiosity this week.

After all, it turns out Black Clover will be getting not one but two different novels. The two will debut on June 9th in Japan before the Black Clover movie is released. So if you want to know what each will contain, read on below!

It turns out one book will come from J Book, and it will be penned by Johnny Onda. "A novelization by Johnny Onda, who wrote the screenplay for the movie, prior to its release of the movie! This is a must-read book for those who want to learn more about the movie before watching it, or for those who want to enjoy it more deeply after watching it," the book's blurb reads. As for the second, that book will come from Bunko Mirai, and author Kuma Ataro will do a more traditional adaptation of the movie's story.

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta is a boy born without any magical power. Dreaming of one day becoming a "magic emperor," he has fought many epic battles. The new enemy that stands in his way is the "magic emperor of all time"⁉ A boy who aspires to be a magic emperor vs. The death struggle against the most fearsome enemy begins now...," the second book's description reads.

As you can see, the two books are different, and they will both feature artwork linked to Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The J Book adaptation will come with four illustrations while the other contains two. These books promise to prep fans for the Black Clover movie, and once fans get to theaters, they will get another anime goodie.

After all, Black Clover will release a special manga volume for movie attendees in Japan. The release which is titled Volume 23.5 will contain behind-the-scenes details about Black Clover's movie. "Character sheets for the movie characters. Yūki Tabata's rough sketches of the four Wizard Kings. Question and Answer section with Tabata about the movie. 20-page tie-in story written by Johnny Onda. Comments from the voice actors, TREASURE, and production team about the movie and notable scenes," the gift's description reads.

Currently, the first Black Clover movie is slated to debut on June 16th. The film will be released by Netflix globally, so fans can expect to binge the feature from the comfort of their home. So if you want to know more about the Black Clover movie, you can read its full synopsis below:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past.

Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in the history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs The Wizard King from the past. An all-out war begins!"

What do you want to see from these new Black Clover novels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.