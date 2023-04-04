Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Runtime Surfaces

The Black Clover anime has been steadily getting ready to return with a new feature film, and a runtime has now surfaced for the upcoming Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King! The Black Clover anime ended its run some time ago, but it was announced that the anime franchise would continue with a new Black Clover movie featuring an original story not seen in the Black Clover anime or manga releases. Following a delay from its initially intended Spring release, it won't be much longer until the new Black Clover movie releases around the world with Netflix.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will officially be launching around the world with Netflix later this Summer, and while fans have been steadily getting updates about what to expect from the Black Clover movie's story, a new update for its listing on Netflix has revealed the runtime for the Black Clover movie. According to the listing for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on the movie's Netflix page, it will be running for 1 hour and 50 minutes in total.

Black Clover Movie: What to Know:

This listing isn't set in stone and could change, but it seems like Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will have quite the hefty runtime when it finally premieres around the world on June 19th with Netflix. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will feature an original story not seen in the manga. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

