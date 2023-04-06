Black Clover Movie Shares Noelle's Updated Design

It has been a good while since Black Clover put out anything for anime fans to enjoy, but that will change later this year. After all, Studio Pierrot is hard at work on its first Black Clover movie. The feature film is slated to drop in a few months' time, and now, the Black Clover team is giving fans a look at Noelle's new design in the flick.

As you can see below, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King quietly shared the new design with fans on Twitter. It was there the Studio Pierrot crew posted some sketches of Noelle and honestly? It feels good to see the Black Bull heroine after so long apart.

Looking at this design, Noelle's art is very sharp, and her features are on point as you'd expect. We can see Noelle looking self-assured in one shot with a hand on her waist while another shows the girl looking surprised. We can only assume Asta is to thank for the second shot because though she may hide it well, Noelle is smitten for the future Wizard King.

If you are not familiar with Black Clover's movie plans, the project was announced shortly after the television anime came to a close. Studio Pierrot is overseeing the project with director Ayataka Tanemura, and series creator Yuki Tabata helped put together its original story. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is slated to debut on Netflix internationally this June. So for more information on the much-anticipated film, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past. Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected.

Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in the history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs The Wizard King from the past. An all-out war begins!"

What do you think about this latest look at Black Clover? Are you excited to check out its first movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.