Black Clover Artwork Imagines Asta’s Transfer to My Hero Academia

When you think about it, Black Clover‘s Asta and My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya have quite a lot in common. Both were born powerless in a world full of fantastical abilities, both lucked into a major power boost that would give them a way to fight alongside other powerful beings, and both protagonists value the worth of hard work and effort due to their initial powerlessness. So it wouldn’t be too outside of the realm of possibly to imagine Asta joining My Hero Academia‘s U.A. Academy. One artist went one step further and imagined what that would look like.

Artist @Ruttika_Shin (who you can find on Twitter here) shared an interpretation of what Asta would look like enrolled at U.A. Academy, and it’s been a big hit with fans so far. It’s a little surprising seeing that Asta would be a lot more docile than one would initially expect, but seeing him in the school uniform just works so well.

Asta’s world is a little less welcoming of school, so Asta would definitely benefit from taking a moment to stop and learn a few things. He’s already got the kind of mindset that would make him a perfect hero in the My Hero Academia world, but he would need a new set of powers in order to actually make that happen. If he didn’t want to end up in the General Studies course, Asta’s usual anti-magic sword would not make the cut in a world without magic.

Unfortunately, Asta won’t get the chance to relax like this in the official series for quite some time. As the anime series continues onto its third year, Asta and the other Royal Knights are having to fight off the souls of the reincarnated elves. This means it’s going to be a long time before Asta can take a long enough break to actually breathe, let along enjoy a peaceful moment like in this gorgeous art.

How well would Asta fit in My Hero Academia? Do you think Izuku Midoriya would fit in the world of Black Clover instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and talk to me directly about all things anime and TV @Valdezology on Twitter!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.