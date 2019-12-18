Black Clover Reveals New Charmy Form

Black Clover‘s Reincarnation arc is preparing for its climax as the anime has seen Asta and the remnants of the Magic Knights facing off against the reincarnated elves, and the battles are only getting more intense the deeper they get into their pitch black castle. Asta and Mimosa found themselves facing off against Rill, whose possessed form has increased his already super powerful paint magic tenfold, so Asta and Mimosa had no choice but to fight against wave after wave of constantly spawning paint monsters. But luckily they had some help from a surprise source in the latest episode.

Episode 114 of the series sees Yuno make his way into the elves’ castle, and Charmy hilariously tags along for the ride. But after being separated from him and up against Rill, Charmy unleashes a surprising new form and magical power that she herself was even unaware of!

When the possessed Rill knocks away a plate of food that Charmy was offering him and then hits her away, Charmy then goes into an unconscious state and her giant sheep that she usually summons begins to speak. Noting that its now time to wake up, the sheep’s wool begins to tear away and reveals a giant wolf on the inside. Not only that, Charmy herself has grown much taller.

Hilariously unbeknownst to Charmy herself, she’s actually a half-human and half-dwarf person. Dwarves were beings who lived alongside the elves long ago, and had their own special skills. And since Charmy is a hybrid of the two races, she’s granted not only her usual cotton magic but food magic as well. Meaning her giant wolf companion can devour other magic and turn it into her strength.

This is the perfect counter for the possessed Rill as his paint monsters give her wolf plenty of fodder to devour, and her strength is dramatically increased. Charmy didn’t even know she had this side to her, and it’s going to be a fun ride figuring out just how much she can do.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.