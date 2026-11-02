Black Clover Season 2 Preview Reveals First Look at Noelle’s Most Powerful Form

Black Clover Season 2 is gearing up for the fight against the next member of the Dark Triad, and the first look at the anime’s next episode is showing off Noelle Silva’s most powerful form. Fans have been waiting five years for the anime to get to the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, and it’s because the fights against the Dark Triad have some of the biggest moments from Yuki Tabata’s original manga series overall. With lots of new forms and power ups to look forward to, it’s going to be a big season.

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Black Clover Season 2 has now ended the fight against the first member of the Dark Triad in order to put a stop to the Advent of Qliphoth ritual with its latest episode, and now it’s time to shift its focus to the next member, Vanica. With Noelle completing her training in the Heart Kingdom, the first look and preview details for Black Clover Season 2 Episode 6 showcase the new form she’s unlocked as a result. You can check out the images in the gallery below.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 6 is titled “The Holy Valkyrie” and will be making its debut in Japan on November 7th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits for fans in North America and other international territories. After Magna had defeated Dante in the latest episode, it’s time for the refocus on the fight against Vanica. While Charlotte and Rill had been holding her back before, things have now shifted as Noelle has made her way to the Spade Kingdom following her training of her mana in the Heart Kingdom.

The synopsis for the episode further teases her new power up and form that comes through her new mana mastery as well, “After a fierce hand-to-hand battle, Magna emerged victorious against Dante! This leaves only two members of the Dark Triad remaining to be defeated in order to stop the arrival of the Qliphoth,” the synopsis begins before revealing how Vanica is making things even tougher thanks to her control over Lolopechka,” One of them, Vanica, uses her own blood magic, along with the demonic power of talisman magic, to control Lolopechka, whom she abducted from the Heart Kingdom, and make her attack Charlotte and Rill.”

What’s Next for Black Clover Season 2?

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But while the synopsis sees Vanica taking control of the Heart Kingdom’s Queen, Noelle and Gaja arrive on the scene just in time to save her, “–Just then, Noelle and Gaja arrive. To counter the demonic power, Noelle has borrowed the power of the water spirit Undine and acquired the magic of the ‘Sanctuary’!” When we had last seen Noelle and the others, it was clear that they acquired a new sense of control over their mana following their time training in the Heart Kingdom.

While the synopsis does not reveal the name of Noelle’s new form just yet, it does tease that it comes from Noelle uniting her power with the water spirit Undine. It takes her a necessary step forward against the Dark Triad, and is thankfully going to put her on the same playing field as Asta and Yuno as the third major pillar of the series. What are you hoping to see from Noelle in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!