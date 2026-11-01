After 9 Years, Black Clover Season 2 Goes All Out With Magna’s Big Win – Watch

Black Clover Season 2 has been showing off some of the manga’s most anticipated fights after five years of waiting, but it’s been almost a decade for Magna Swing before he’s gotten as big of a moment as the win he gets in the latest episode. Black Clover Season 2 is working its way through the Spade Kingdom Raid arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and with it fans are getting to see some of the biggest fights in the series finally come to life in the anime.

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Black Clover Season 2 has been speeding through the fights against the Dark Triad thus far with all sorts of fights to keep track of, and the latest episode took fans by surprise with the reveal that Zora and Magna were actually planning to take on Dante. With the debut of Magna’s impressive new spell, Soul Chain Deathmatch, Magna gets a much needed win that has been building since his very first outing. You can check out an impressive clip from the episode below.

Black Clover Season 2 Impresses With Magna vs. Dante Fight

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Black Clover Season 2 Episode 5 is titled “The Highest vs. The Lowest,” and sees Magna and Zora come to Jack the Ripper’s rescue against Dante. Not believing that the two of them had anything that could harm him, Magna uses the opportunity to attach his new spell to Dante, Soul Chain Deathmatch. Working together with Zora for the last few months on it once he discovered he was not strong enough to train in the Heart Kingdom, Magna had devised a way to literally even the odds against any powerful opponent.

This new spell attaches their souls to one another, so Dante couldn’t even break it for as long as Magna held out. This splits their magic in half, and pretty much makes them even. Though Dante’s magic and devil abilities mean he doesn’t go down easily, Magna gambles on the fact that he’d be able to survive in the fight long enough for Dante to run out of magic. And that he does, as Magna catches Dante by surprise by truly making him realize the reality of what it’s like for someone weak.

Black Clover Shows Off Magna’s True Spirit With This Win

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Black Clover Season 2 has been hyping up this Magna fight with its newest opening theme sequence, and it’s with good reason as it was the fight fans had been waiting to see the most from the Spade Kingdom Raid arc overall. Magna had been in a rivalry with Luck and Asta at the very beginning, but the two of them quickly outpaced him as their fights got more intense. Which ultimately makes Magna an even bigger reflection of the core principles of the series were effort and guts can triumph over latent talent.

Magna working on this new spell and completely making a fool out of someone who disrespected him due to that lack of magic is an all-encompassing thematic victory for the character in Black Clover. Regardless of the fights to come in the rest of the season and in the anime’s future with the final arc, this is truly the biggest win. What did you think of Magna’s big fight in Black Clover Season 2 after nine long years? Let us know your thoughts about it all in the comments.