Black Clover Season 2 Confirms Crunchyroll Release Date With New Look & Big Premiere Plans

Black Clover Season 2 is making its return this Fall with new episodes after a five year long wait, and the anime has shared a cool new look ahead of its October launch. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching as the Summer 2026 anime releases round out through their final slate of episodes, and that means it’s already time to look ahead to what could be coming next. That includes the most highly anticipated anime franchise return of the year overall.

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Black Clover ended the TV anime’s first season back in 2017 after a massive 170 episode run, and it’s been five long years as fans have been waiting for the anime to return. Now coming back for Season 2 this Fall to adapt the final arcs of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series (which are bigger than ever before), Black Clover Season 2 has confirmed it’s going to be making its debut on October 3rd. Check out the new poster hyping up the fights against the Dark Triad below.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 will be making its debut on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan alongside their premieres. Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) will be taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music. It’s going to be a stacked staff.

The voice cast from the first season are all returning to reprise their respective roles as well, but any potential new additions have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. It’s also been revealed that the new opening theme for Black Clover Season 2 is titled “Kienai Riyu” as performed by WANIMA. This new season will be adapting the penultimate arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga story, and that means it’s going to be packed with some big fights to keep an eye out for.

Black Clover Has Big Premiere Plans

Courtesy of Pierrot

With Black Clover officially returning for its second season this October, it’s only a matter of time before we see the beginning of the end. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes it’s going to be running for, but there’s no way it’s going to be as long as that 170 episode first season. We’re likely only going to get a single cour or two of episodes, but that will likely be revealed soon after the new episodes kick things off. And early impressions of that premiere have been great with the fans who had been able to check it out either at Anime Expo or at the Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek screenings.

Black Clover has also announced that there will also be a special livestream to help celebrate the premiere with members of the voice cast in attendance, and it seems like it’s going worldwide for the occasion. With fans waiting five long years for this one, it’s no mystery why it’s going to be a huge deal. Are you excited for Black Clover Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!