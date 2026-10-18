Black Clover Season 2 Finally Debuts Asta’s Strongest Form After 5 Years – Watch

It took five long years of waiting, but the newest episode of Black Clover Season 2 has finally brought Asta’s strongest form to anime after all this time. Black Clover Season 2 has picked up right from where the first season left off as Asta and the others are now in the midst of rematches against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. But while the other Magic Knights are currently in the other region, Asta needed to stay behind to work on his new power up some more.

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Black Clover Season 2 saw a giant devil appear and attack the Clover Kingdom, this left those behind without much way to fight against it thanks to the immense difference in strength. Thankfully, it’s not long before Asta appears with a now semi-mastered version of his transformation, Devil Union, that he had been working with together with Liebe. You can check it out below as the anime really went all out to bring the moment to life with this official clip.

Asta’s Devil Union Form Debuts in Black Clover Season 2 Episode 3

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Black Clover Season 3 Episode 3 picks up after a giant demon is seen attacking the Clover Kingdom. Nothing the Magic Knights there can do is strong enough to deal any real damage, and the Wizard King’s current weakened state means he couldn’t do much against it either. But thankfully, Asta soon appears and uses his newly acquired Devil Union form to defeat with some well placed strikes. This is the form that he had been working with Liebe to master in his training with Nacht.

Asta’s Devil Union is the form that fans of the Black Clover manga have been waiting to see animated ever since Asta began his training at the tail end of the anime’s first season back in 2021. Unfortunately, this form hasn’t really been kept a secret by the anime’s production team either. Not only has it been seen with pretty much every bit of promotional materials for the second season since it was announced, but it’s also been headlining the anime’s new opening for the season. So it’s great to see it in action already.

How Strong Is Asta’s Devil Union Form in Black Clover?

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Much like how Nacht has been able to fuse his powers with the four Devils that he’s contracted with, Asta and Liebe can now unite their own abilities through Devil Union. The strength of his anti-magic has increased as a result of this form, but the drawback for now is the fact that he only has access to it for five minutes at a time before it breaks (which is what happens in the episode itself). Even then it’s really an estimate as it’s clear that Asta doesn’t really keep too close of track of the time.

Even with all of that said, Asta’s Devil Union form is a cool design that the series is going to be showing off a lot more of now (as you can see in the newly released poster above) that the fights against the Dark Triad have begun once more. This form has been seen with the Dark Triad themselves as they use their own demons to increase their strength, and puts Asta on their level.

How are you liking Asta’s Devil Union form so far? What are you hoping to see in Black Clover Season 2 before it ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!