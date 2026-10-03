5 Years Later, Black Clover Anime Returns With New Season 2 Opening – Watch

After five long years of waiting, Black Clover has kicked off its Season 2 return in style with a new opening and ending theme showing off what’s coming our way. The anime adaptation for Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover wrapped up its first season back in 2021 after 170 episodes. Due to the anime nearing where Tabata’s manga was at the end, production had to be halted for the moment so that Tabata could make more of a distance between the two. Now that five year long wait is finally at an end.

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Black Clover Season 2 has kicked off the Fall 2026 anime schedule as one of the most anticipated returns of the season (and likely of the year overall), and it’s getting things off to a very hot start with the debut of a new opening and ending theme for the series. Now that the new season has premiered in Japan, creditless versions of the new opening and ending theme sequences have been shared and you can check them both out in the videos below.

Black Clover Returns for Season 2 After Five Years

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Black Clover‘s new opening theme for Season 2 is titled “Kienai Riyu,” as performed by WANIMA, and the new ending theme is titled “Yellow Brick Road,” as performed by ONE OR EIGHT. Black Clover Season 2 has officially begun with its premiere episode as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and fans will be able to find the new episodes streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

Black Clover Season 2 is directed by Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music. The anime also features a returning voice cast for the first season, but any potential new additions to the voice cast have yet to be revealed as of this time. Either way, some big things are going down.

What Is Black Clover Season 2 About?

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Black Clover Season 2 picks up immediately after that cliffhanger in the first season as Asta and the other Clover Kingdom Magic Knights have been training to make a raid on the Spade Kingdom. Needing to save Yami and Vangeance before they are sacrificed for the Advent of Qliphoth ritual, Asta needs to unlock a brand new power. But there are many other things to keep an eye on now that Yuki Tabata’s original manga story for it all has come to an end.

It’s yet to be revealed how long Black Clover Season 2 is going to stick around for, but there are only two more arcs left to cover before the anime reaches its adaptation of the grand finale. It might have taken 170 episodes to get to this point when the anime’s debut season ended back in 2017, but that’s likely not going to be the case at all for these final two arcs. What are you hoping to see from Black Clover Season 2 this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!