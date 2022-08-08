Black Clover Cosplay Shows Off Secre Swallowtail

Black Clover is now heating up thanks to the manga kicking off its final arc, and one awesome cosplay is slowing things down just a bit by highlighting Secre Swallowtail! First introduced to the series as the anti-magic bird named Nero that seemed to cling to Asta immediately, it was then teased there was something even deeper going on with Nero given its intelligence and the fact that it was aware of the magic stones Asta and the others were fighting for. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a disguise for a young girl who once worked with the original Wizard King centuries ago.

One of the major turning points of the Reincarnation saga was the fact that Nero was actually Secre in disguise. After using her magic to help seal the Wizard King and breaking some forbidden rules, she was then cursed to become that bird. She then had bided her time until Asta and the others came along, and that's where we are with the young heroine today. Now Secre Swallowtail has been brought to life through an awesome cosplay tribute from @nellmew on Instagram! Check it out below:

With the reveal that Secre has been hanging out with Asta this entire time in disguise, it's raised a lot of fun questions for the other characters such as Noelle. As the series continues to explore its final arc far beyond where the anime run of the series came to an end, Noelle's confusion over her feelings for Asta (and thus how she feels about Secre) will be one of the major stories moving forward as Asta's romantic future is definitely up in the air alongside the future for everything else. But Secre will definitely enjoy seeing it all play out from the sidelines.

Series creator Yuki Tabata is now back in the swing of things with the final arc of the manga overall, but it's going to be a longer wait for more of the anime. The TV series has capped off its run (which you can check out on Crunchyroll), but the franchise will be returning with a new feature film hitting theaters in Japan some time next year. Details on production, release, story, and cast are still being kept under wraps at the time of this writing however.

