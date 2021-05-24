Black Clover Cosplay Seals the Deal With Secre

✖

One Black Clover cosplay is really sealing the deal with Secre Swallowtail! Black Clover ended its official anime run earlier this Spring, and one of the most intriguing elements of the anime until the full reveal was Secre Swallowtail. First introduced to the series as an anti-magic bird that had attached itself to Asta (who is eventually given the name "Nero"), a mystery began to build as this bird seemed to be much more than met the eye. Especially when it began to retrieve the magic stones that Asta and the other Black Bulls had been hunting for.

This mystery was eventually solved during the Reincarnation arc as it was revealed that Nero was actually a girl named Secre Swallowtail who once worked closely with the first Wizard King. After that reveal, Secre has since become one of the key members of the Black Bulls and fans have loved seeing how much closer she's gotten to the group as a result. Now Secre's true form has gotten even more love through some awesome cosplay from artist @cosplaykatx on Instagram! Check it out below:

Black Clover's series has since gone far beyond the events of the Reincarnation arc as Secre and the other members of the Black Bulls started to contend with even greater threats from the Spade Kingdom and the devils of the underworld. Secre's sealing magic is even more important these days as she and a few other members have been training in the Heart Kingdom, and soon we'll see whether or not this training fully pays off.

The anime unfortunately ended its run earlier this Spring, but Yuki Tabata's original manga series continues with brand new chapters released on a weekly basis. You can keep up with the series' newest three chapters completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and access to older chapters with a subscription). The anime franchise is set to continue as well as Black Clover announced a new feature film is coming our way.

Though not many details have been revealed about this film, nor has a release date been made known just yet, but at least the anime is continuing in some form and fashion! But what do you think? Where does Secre rank among your favorite characters in Black Clover overall? What are you hoping to see from her next? Let us know all of your thoughts on Secre and everything Black Clover in the comments!