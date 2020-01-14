Black Clover Reveals Nero’s True Form

Black Clover‘s anime is gathering all of the necessary pieces together for the climactic final battle of the Reincarnation arc, and the latest episode finally answered one of the key questions fans have had about it since the very beginning. Ever since the Anti-Magic bird Nero got attached to Asta towards the beginning of the series, there’s been a wonder as to whether or not everything was as it seemed. Nero began to show signs of an intelligence greater than simply a mascot character for the anime, and now it’s finally been revealed way in Episode 117 of the series.

As it turns out, “Nero’s” true form is revealed to be a young girl named Secre Swallowtail. She had been part of a plan 500 years in the making with the original Wizard King that fans see battle a giant demon at the beginning of every episode of the anime. She had been gathering the magic stones for this very purpose.

The latest episode of the series followed up on the surprise post-credits scene from the previous episode that revealed Nero could actually speak. After getting Finral to take her to the Demon’s Bones, she and Finral place the Magic Stones inside of the statue of the first Wizard King that stands on top of the bones. When the seal on him is removed, the two of them are covered in a magic that reverts Secre to her true form.

The episode begins to dig into their past together as it noted that Secre actually worked for the Wizard King, and had access to sealing magic that the two used to create several magic items. While the Wizard King hoped to use these items to better society for the humans and the elves of the world, soon enough it was revealed that Devil was behind a plot to have all of the elves killed.

The anime has yet to reveal how the two of them ended up as a statue and Anti-Magic bird, but this will continue to unfold as we learn more about the Clover Kingdom’s past in the next few episodes. What do you think of the big Nero reveal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.