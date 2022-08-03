Black Clover Kicks Off Final Arc With Asta's Big Love Confession

Black Clover has finally kicked off the final arc of the action series, and things are getting off to a wild start with Asta's big love confession! Series creator Yuki Tabata took a break over the last few months in order to prepare for the final arc of the series, and there were lots of questions left hanging in the air over everything that happened during and after the fights with the devils in the Spade Kingdom. With the final arc of the series now in full gear, Asta is getting ready for his final string of challenges by getting a major weight off of his chest.

Asta had been fully moving towards his goal of becoming the next Wizard King ever since the series began, but he's also had another goal that he's been secretly (and not so secretly) working towards as well. Still pining over his childhood crush Sister Lily from back at the orphanage from where he grew up, the first chapter of Black Clover's final arc sees Asta taking one final swing at making his dream love happen and confessing his feelings for Sister Lily one last time now that he's officially become an adult.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 332 of Black Clover confirms that 15 months have passed since the fight with Lucifero, and since then Asta has been officially promoted to the rank of Senior Magic Knight, First Class, for his role in the fight. With this new promotion under his belt and the fact he's now 18 years old, he decides to use this opportunity to propose to Sister Lily. Unlike the times he had before, Asta declares that this is the final time he will propose to her and promises to make her happy. While Lily realizes he's grown into a "dashing" young man, she ultimately turns him down and notes she only sees him as a little brother.

Asta looks a big down by this news, but he refuses to give up on his other dream of becoming the Wizard King anyway. All the while, Nero had told Noelle and Mimosa about Asta's confession so the two of them had also seen it all go down. This means that now both of them realize Asta really did have love for someone (who wasn't either of them), and this rejection will surely fuel something down the line for either of the heroines as the series comes to its end.

How did you feel about Asta's final confession to Sister Lily? Who do you think he will ultimately end up with at the end of Black Clover's run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!