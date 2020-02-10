Black Clover Confirms SPOILER’s Death in Latest Chapter

Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 239 below!

Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom arc has somehow been more intense than everything that has come before as the Clover Kingdom is once again put in the crosshairs of a major enemy. The higher powers of the Spade Kingdom have been endowed with the powers of Devils (much like Asta), but their control and strength with cede power is far more frightening than anything Asta has been able to display. They are also far more cutthroat as the last chapter of the series saw Zeno of the Spade Kingdom attack the Golden Dawn’s home directly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuno, now a Vice Captain of the Golden Dawn, has grown quite close with them during the fallout of the Reincarnation arc, but that was all cut short as Zeno killed half of the entire squad in one attack. While Yuno was luckily saved from the brink of death, the same couldn’t be said for Shiren, Hamon, and many others.

Chapter 239 of the series opens with Yuno bleeding out and nearly dying (as his Wind Spirit Sylph began fading away), but Captain Vangeance’s world tree magic activated and quickly healed all those who were on the brink of death. Vangeance has been taking by Zeno and his forces, but his magic managed to save Yuno, Klaus, and a few select others. Unfortunately, those too far gone weren’t able to be saved.

The series then confirms that half of the Golden Dawn has been killed in this attack, and this includes former Royal Knight members Shiren and Hamon. Shiren was seen being overpowered by another stone magic user in a previous chapter, but Hamon’s death is most certainly a surprise. In the six months plus following the events of the Reincarnation arc, Yuno had grown closer with each of these mages so this hits him especially hard.

Death had never been completely on the table for this series before, so these deaths are an indication that the Spade Kingdom is a far more terrifying opponent that Yuno and others really need to be ready for. But what do you think? Does the threat of death change the stakes in Black Clover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out Black Clover‘s anime for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block every Saturday. Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.