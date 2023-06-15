Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Releases First Clip

Black Clover is gearing up for one of its biggest events to date. After being off the air for years, Asta is ready to tackle the screen once again. This week will mark the premiere of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and now we have been given our first clip from the film!

As you can see below, Netflix released the exclusive clip of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ahead of its premiere. The movie will go live tomorrow June 16th, so it goes without saying hype is high for the feature. This first clip gives fans an idea of how the movie's villain brings danger to the Clover Kingdom, and Conrad Leto doesn't hold back here.

Sneak a peek at four minutes of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ahead of its launch on Netflix June 16! pic.twitter.com/KFDs1Bgkh2 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 15, 2023

The reel shows the former Wizard King struggling in the battle against Julius and the captains of the Wizard Knights. We can see the two kings chat before Conrad surges forth with unseen power. Obviously, this clip takes place towards the start of the film as Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has said Conrad will be one of its prime antagonists. After all, he is on the hunt for the Imperial Sword, and Conrad will not let anyone stop him in his pursuit.

If you have not kept up with Black Clover ahead of this movie premiere, you can always brush up on the anime. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the hit anime right now. As for the manga, Black Clover is in its final act, and new chapters are going live each week on the Shonen Jump app. And if you want more details on Black Clover's first film, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past.

Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in the history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom."

