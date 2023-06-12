Here's Exactly When Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Will Hit Netflix

Black Clover's anime will be coming to screens all around the world with its new movie in just a few more days, so here's everything you need to know to check out Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King exactly when it hits Netflix! Black Clover's TV anime run came to an end some time ago, and unfortunately left things off on a major cliffhanger as fans are now waiting to see Asta and the others take on the Zogratis siblings in full. But while the TV anime has ended, the franchise will be continuing with its very first movie.

Black Clover's debut movie titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be hitting Netflix on Friday, June 16th, but when exactly will it make its debut with the streamer? Netflix usually drops its new releases on 12:00AM PST the day of, so there's a good chance that fans will be able to check out Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on that Thursday evening heading into Friday, June 16th. Which means that this new movie will be hitting some screens even sooner than expected!

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix on Friday, June 16th (at 12:00AM PST if it falls in line with other new Netflix streaming releases). Netflix lists the Black Clover movie with a one hour and 50 minutes run time, and it will feature a new story not seen in the events of the manga. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover story in the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teases its main plot as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

