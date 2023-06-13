Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Dub Trailer Released

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is on its way, and there are now just days separating fans from the movie. After being announced in March 2021, all eyes have been on Asta as Studio Pierrot has worked hard to revive his anime style. Now, we have been given a new look at Asta's comeback thanks to a special trailer, and the footage hypes the anime's English dub.

As you can see below, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King just released its first dub trailer, and it brings the gang back together. An official dub cast for the film has yet to be announced though fans should hear a lot of familiar voices. From the outset, it seems Black Clover brought back its main dub actors for their roles in this film, so anime fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

#BlackClover: Sword of the Wizard King English Dub Trailer, coming June 16 to Netflixhttps://t.co/MSSivgGJ2q pic.twitter.com/3n04TuBXYk — Jonathan (@JRPictures) June 13, 2023

If you are looking forward to Black Clover's big movie, you should know we are just days out form its release. The movie is slated to debut on June 16th, and it will hit Netflix at 12:00am PST. Netflix will be streaming the movie globally, but fans in Japan will get the chance to watch the flick in theaters if they'd like. No theatrical runs for Black Clover have been announced in North America, but shonen fans certainly wouldn't mind seeing Asta on the big screen.

Right now, you can binge all of Black Clover's anime on Crunchyroll if you need to brush up on the magical series. The show went off the air a few years back as it needed the Black Clover manga to bank more content for adaptation. At this time, no comeback window for the show has been released, but the manga has come a long ways. Black Clover's final act kicked off months ago, and it has pit our heroes against a world-ending threat.

Want more details on Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King? You can read up on the movie below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past.

Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in the history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom."

What do you think about this latest trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.