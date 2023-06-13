Black Clover Star Animator Hypes Movie Premiere With Noelle Poster

This week, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will hit Netflix's streaming platform, bringing the first feature-length film in the shonen franchise to anime fans. While Asta is clearly front and center when it comes to fighting against a handful of resurrected Wizard Kings, the supporting characters of the series will also be joining the fight. Now, a new trailer has focused on one of Asta's biggest allies in Noelle.

Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King recently released a poster that had a surprising "behind the scenes" image for the film. Taking place on what appears to be a movie set, it shows Asta apparently proposing to Noelle, though this is far from confirmed as being a part of the movie itself. In fighting against the evil Wizard Kings who lost their titles thanks to their nefarious deeds, it's certain that the would-be Wizard King is going to need a little help from his friends in taking down this powerful threat.

Black Clover: Noelle's Comeback

The new poster featuring Noelle, who is not being proposed to in this image, celebrates that the Black Clover movie is only three days away from hitting Netflix. For The Sword Of The Wizard King, Studio Pierrot will once again be returning to animating duties. Known for its work on Naruto and Bleach, the animation house has had its hands full in 2023 when it comes to its animated worlds.

A major question that has permeated the Black Clover fanbase is whether the anime adaptation will return to follow the manga's final arc. With the anime television adaptation coming to an end in 2021, there's plenty of territory for the series to cover should it return. Meanwhile, Asta has had his hands full as the manga series by Yuki Tabata inches toward its grand finale.

If you want to know more about Asta's first feature-length foray, here's how Netflix describes Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

