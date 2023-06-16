Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Is Now Streaming

The day has finally arrived for fans of the magical shonen series known as Black Clover. Following the conclusion of the original anime series, Sword of The Wizard King is promising to not only bring back Asta and his friends, but throwing some serious challenges their way in doing so. With a handful of nefarious Wizard Kings resurrected the first Black Clover film in the franchise can now be streamed on Netflix.

Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King is an original story that didn't get its start in the manga, as the anime series had done previously. While the manga is currently in its final arc, there has been no word as of yet as to if the anime series will return to adapt the events of what might be Asta's last battles. If you want to watch the original episodes of the anime adaptation, Black Clover's anime series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Black Clover: Now Streaming

Asta and the Magic Knights are !!FINALLY!! back in action to defend Clover Kingdom against a sinister new threat in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, now streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/8ClTkaAVRx — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 16, 2023

If you haven't heard about the story of Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King, here's how Netflix describes the original animated movie, "Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King"."

"Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past. Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom."

The latest entry of Black Clover is animated by Studio Pierrot, who helped create the original television series. 2023 has been a big year for Pierrot, not just thanks to Sword of The Wizard King, but with Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While the latter has gone on hiatus, the former is preparing to make its big comeback this summer.

Will you be streaming Sword of The Wizard King this weekend? Do you think we'll see the anime series return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Black Clover.