Black Clover Movie Poster Gets Romantic With Asta's Surprise Proposal

Black Clover has been teasing fans about a potential romance for Asta ever since he started proposing to Sister Lily when the manga and anime first began their runs, but a new poster for the upcoming Black Clover movie has really gotten romantic as Asta has made his most surprising proposal yet! Black Clover's anime will soon be making its big return to screens around the world with its very first feature film. Although the TV anime ended on a big cliffhanger, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is offering a brand new story not seen in Yuki Tabata's original manga.

There has still yet to be any real concrete way of figuring out what Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will have to offer when it premieres outside of a new battle with an evil group of previous Clover Kingdom Wizard Kings, but it seems like things are going to be even wilder than expected. A new poster from Black Clover hyping up the movie showcases the Black Bulls gearing up for their big moments, and Asta is proposing to Noelle! With Asta and Noelle fans hoping to bring the two together in Black Clover officially, this definitely is a fun tease over what could be coming our way. Check it out below:

What You Need to Know for the New Black Clover Movie

Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we see what's next for Asta and the Black Bulls as Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on June 16th. Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King reportedly runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes in length. As for what to expect from the new Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teases its main plot as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

