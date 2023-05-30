Black Clover Creator Hypes Movie Debut Ahead of Launch

Asta is aiming to return to the small screen this summer as Netflix has confirmed that Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King will be hitting the streaming service this summer. While the anime series has yet to confirm when, or if, it will make a comeback following the initial series finale, there is more than enough material from the manga that has yet to be adapted. Now, in preparation for Asta's return, the creator of the original manga, Yuki Tabata, is hyping the first feature-length film of the shonen franchise.

Black Clover episodes came to an end in 2021, with the anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot netting one hundred and seventy installments in total. Despite the anime adaptation coming to a close, the manga has continued exploring its final arc that sees Asta and company taking on their most deadly magical challenges to date. While the upcoming movie has created an original story that never took place in the manga, creator Yuki Tabata still had some positive thoughts on the script.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Yuki Tabata's Thoughts on Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King

Here's what Tabata had to say regarding the upcoming original movie, with his thoughts arriving in the thirty-fifth volume of Black Clover's manga, "We are almost ready for the release of the Black Clover movie, which has been previously postponed! I received scripts signed by everyone who appeared in the movie, and both books are filled with bits and pieces of content that make me envious! I'm super impressed! Thank you so much! We hope you all enjoy the movie that so many people have worked so hard on!"

If you aren't familiar with the story of the upcoming original movie, here's how Netflix breaks down the story of the upcoming Black Clover film, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

Do you think Sword of the Wizard King will live up to the original anime adaptation? Do you foresee Black Clover's anime series returning in the future to translate the Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Black Clover.

Via Nite Baron