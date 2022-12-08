Black Clover Announces Last-Minute Holiday Delay

Black Clover is now making its way through the manga's final arc, but the series has revealed that it will be taking a last minute delay until the holidays! Following a few months to get everything ready for the grand finale, Yuki Tabata's manga has officially kicked off the first real fight of the grand finale. Asta's in the climax of his latest training period to master a new ability, and naturally this got interrupted by a surprise attack as Judgment Day's full war lingers ahead. But it's going to be a bit of a longer wait than expected to see what is coming our way next.

It has been announced by Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that Black Clover will be taking a sudden break this week. This was following reports of Viz Media's listing for Black Clover Chapter 346's release date noting a December 25th launch, so now it has been revealed that it will indeed be two more weeks until the next chapter of the series officially releases. Thankfully, it's not too much of a break.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What to Expect From Black Clover's Comeback?

Chapter 345 of Black Clover has introduced a new wrinkle to Asta's final training arc. While he's struggling to master Zetten, the Paladins have made their first move by attacking the Land of the Sun. This will not only demonstrate the power of the Paladins in full force before the war against the Clover Kingdom kicks in, but will also show us more examples of Zetten as a strength through the Ryuzen Seven, the strongest fighters in the Land of the Sun.

Then there's the promise of where the series can go after all of this. Asta will eventually master Zetten to a point where he can use it enough in a fight, and that will have to be enough as Lucius Zogratis clearly won't be hesitating to make his next move when he's ready. But what are you hoping to see from Black Clover's final arc before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!