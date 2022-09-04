Black Clover Reveals Yuno's Declaration of Revenge for Asta

Black Clover has pushed Yuno to the edge as he has made a major declaration of revenge for Asta with the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata's original manga series has kicked off the final arc with a bang as Lucius Zogratis officially made his move on Asta and the Clover Kingdom with the newest chapters of the series. This revealed that Asta's anti-magic could prove to be a major key to defeating Lucius at the end of it all, but for now the gap in power between the two of them is so wide that Asta was soundly defeated in their first major fight.

Asta saw just how strong Lucius Zogratis really is as his Soul Magic is much too powerful and unique to deal with without a proper plan. The previous chapter saw him completely defeated and seemingly killed by the brainwashed Sister Lily's new Paladin powers, and thus the rest of the Clover Kingdom is now in the wake of such a loss as they all believe Asta has been killed. While there might be a shred of doubt as to whether or not that's true, it's enough for Yuno to declare that he will be the one to defeat Lucius and become the new Wizard King.

Chapter 336 of Black Clover sees the Clover Kingdom Captains and Knights gathering shortly after Lucius had declared Judgment Day will be coming in seven days' time, and it's here that they worry that Asta has been killed. There's no way to detect whether or not he is still alive with their current abilities, and Yuno takes the news particularly hard as while Asta thought Yuno was the superior one (thanks to him always getting higher ranks), Yuno thought Asta was the stronger one of the two. Angered, Yuno really only has one path left.

Yuno states that if Asta's dead, or gone (as he grips with the reality of the situation) then he will be the one to rise up in his rival's place as the one who will take out Lucius and become the Wizard King once and for all. He's not lost sight of his final goal, but now he's going to be fueled further by and anger and revenge over the loss of his rival. But what they don't know is that Asta might be on the way towards a comeback before it's all over.

How do you feel about Yuno taking over for Asta in taking down Lucius? What do you think it means for the final arc of the series overall as Judgment Day continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!