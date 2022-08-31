Black Clover Cliffhanger Leaves Asta's Life in the Balance

Black Clover is gearing up for the final war of the series overall, and the newest chapter is getting things off to a rough start for Asta as the cliffhanger has left his life in the balance! The final arc of the series is now in full swing as the missing Zogratis sibling, Lucius, has made his move on Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom. This kicked off the first fight between Asta and the final big villain for the series, but at the same time it had demonstrated just how wide the gap is between each of the fighters heading towards the end.

Although Asta has become much stronger in the fifteen months since his fight with Lucifero (and even strengthened up his Devil Union form), there's still a wide gap in between Asta and Lucius as Lucius has unlocked a whole new level of power. After leaving Asta in a bloody heap in the previous chapter, things got even worse as the newest chapter of the series has seemingly taken him completely out of the equation heading into the final holy war for the fate of the world.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The previous chapter of the series saw Asta take a fatal looking blow from Lucius, and Chapter 335 of Black Clover sees Noelle and Mimosa trying to speed to his side in order to help him. It's then revealed that Sister Lily has been given the power of Beelzebub following her Soul Magic takeover, and she stops Noelle and Mimosa in their tracks. She has become far much stronger than ever before, and now has dominion over a much more powerful version of the spatial magic Zenon Zogratis had used before. But then the worst happens.

Sister Lily then directs her power towards Asta, and he's completely erased. It's implied that he's been teleported to a different space than the battlefield, but given his injuries, he might be in more danger than he was before. It's not a complete death, but it's certainly going to raise some major questions about his whereabouts heading into the grand finale of the series. At the same time, Asta just might be the only fighter who can really do something.

What do you think actually happened to Asta? Curious to see what the final arc has in store for the series?