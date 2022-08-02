Black Clover Reveals Yuno and Asta's New Ranks

Black Clover has launched its final act, and the manga's comeback chapter didn't take things slow in any way. Yuki Tabata made sure to visit all of our favorite characters in some way, and of course, Asta led the series even after a special timeskip. And to our delight, it seems Asta has been given a much-needed promotion.

The update was shared at the start of chapter 332 as Black Clover checked on Asta after the whole ordeal with Lucifero. The comeback takes place 15 months after the battle, after all, and the mage has been busy helping his kingdom rebuild. So when he reunites with all of the squad captains, Asta learns he has been promoted to Grand Magic Knight, first class.

Of course, Asta is not the only one who has been given a big upgrade. Yuno was also gifted a promotion that outranks the one his friend was given. It turns out the dark-haired mage is now a Grand Magic Knight, so he is one tier above Asta now.

You might be wondering why the boys were given two different promotions, and Asta had a similar question. It turns out the higher-ups of the knights' organization still hold some prejudices against Asta and his anti-magic abilities. His ties to the devils forced the squad captains to give Asta a single promotion while Yuno was given clearance to level up twice. But as we all know, Asta isn't going to let this roadblock stop him. He will not quit until he becomes the Magic Emperor, and Asta has a ways to go before that title falls to him.

What do you think of these promotions for Asta and Yuno? Where would you like to see these characters go during this final act?