Blade of the Immortal Anime Drops New Trailer

Blade of the Immortal has never shied away from dipping its toes into some extreme violence and gore throughout both its manga and anime history. With a new anime dropping this October on Amazon Prime, it looks like the popular franchise is once again returning to what made it so popular: horrifically bloody sword fights! Amazon has released a new trailer for the upcoming anime revival focusing on Manji and the damage he deals to any enemy unfortunate enough to get in his way.

The upcoming anime series will be sticking more closely to its “manga roots” than other previous adaptations had, documenting the bloody story of an immortal ninja who must slice his way through a thousand evil men to find peace in the grave. Manji during his adventures manages to run into a number of both interesting villains and supporting cast members, as the ronin loses blood, limbs, and everything in between to achieve his ultimate goal.

Blade of the Immortal was created in 1993 and recently garnered a manga sequel that was released to some long awaited fan fare, with an anime adaptation under its belt that was adapted in 2008. One of the better known samurai stories in the medium of both manga and anime, the franchise certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, as each interpretation carries with it buckets and blood and gore. So popular did the series become that it was even given a live action adaptation feature length film directed by the legendary Takashi Miike, who is an old hat at creating some truly gory imagery and storytelling.

Blade of the Immortal was originally created by Hiroaki Samura for Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 1993, and the series was later adapted into an anime in 2008 by Bee Train and Production I.G. The series has been licensed for an English-language release by Dark Horse Comics, and even had a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike in 2017.

The series is described as such: “Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents’ killers…and his quest won’t end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!”