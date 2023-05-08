Bleach and Burn the Witch Will Drop Some Big Updates This Month

When it comes to shonen anime, there are few creators as well known as Tite Kubo. The artist made a name for themselves decades ago when Bleach went live. These days, the series' anime comeback has put Kubo back on the map, and he is even stepping out with new series altogether. And soon, it seems we will get an update on Kubo's top titles.

After all, a post just went live on Kubo's Twitter confirming the incoming updates. It turns out the creator is gearing up for an event called Crew beInside, and it will take place at the end of May. It is there Kubo will update fans on his current projects, and that includes the likes of Burn the Witch and Bleach.

"Krew beInside [will] be released on May 28, 2023 on the Jump Channel! It will focus on Bleach and Burn the Witch [and] disseminate various information on Tite Kubo's works. The latest information on the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War TV anime will also be released," the event's description reads.

Now when it comes to what the updates themselves, anime fans can guess at what is in store. Bleach is easier to suss out as we known more about its path. For one, July will mark the return of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, so we can expect a new look at the anime during this event. But if we are lucky, Kubo might update fans on the series' manga as his recent Bleach revival promised an entire new arc was incoming.

As for Burn the Witch, well – things are little more nebulous there. The series made its debut in July 2018 as a one-shot, and Studio Colorido made a Burn the Witch anime in late 2020. Back when its manga was released, Burn the Witch confirmed there was more content on the way, but we haven't been given any updates on the series since. Hopefully, Kubo has been hard at work on Burn the Witch behind the scenes, so maybe that second one-shot will go live soon?

If you are not caught up with Kubo's latest works, you can check up on them easily enough. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is streaming exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu across the globe. As for Burn the Witch, the manga can be read in English via Viz Media.

What do you hope to see from this Kubo update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.