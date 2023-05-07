Demon Slayer Season 3 Sets Ablaze With Epic Episode 5 Animation

Demon Slayer's reputation speaks for itself. If you did not know, the series has been at the top of the industry for a few years now, and we have the team at ufotable to thank in part. While creator Koyoharu Gotouge put the tale together, ufotable gave it the on-screen visuals we know and love. Now, Demon Slayer season 3 is in a competition with itself to slay, and the anime proved itself all over again today with a new episode.

And honestly, the entire thing is fire. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba released its hottest episode yet just hours ago thanks to Tanjiro, and the Internet is geeking out.

After all, Demon Slayer season 3 welcomed episode 5 today, and the whole thing started off hot. While Muichiro and Gyokko continued their fight, all eyes turned to Tanjiro as he fought against Hantengu. The Upper Moon has all sorts of clones running around, but our hero found their weakness. As such, this week's episode of Demon Slayer saw Tanjiro exploit that gap, and it introduced us to a new Sun Breathing move.

Yes, that is right! We got a new Sun Breathing move this week, and it is second to none. Solar Halo Dragon Dance debuted and beheaded a slew of Hantengu clones as it went. If Rengoku were on the scene to see this technique, we're positive the Flame Hashira would burst into tears over the gorgeous sight. And of course, Tanjiro is far from done.

There is more for him to slay in Demon Slayer season 3, but this move acts as a launching point for Tanjiro. He has been struggling to grasp Sun Breathing consistently, but his work with Tengen and Muichiro have helped Tanjiro reach the point he's at now. Solar Halo Dragon Dance is wild, to say the least, but there are more powers for him to unlock. So if you weren't on board with Demon Slayer season 3, hopefully this scene changed your mind!

If you need to catch up on Demon Slayer, you can check up on the series through Crunchyroll or Hulu. Season one and two are streaming in full while season three drops new episodes weekly. As for the manga, Demon Slayer wrapped a few years back, and it can be read digitally or physically courtesy of Viz Media.

What do you think about this most recent episode of Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.