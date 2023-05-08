Pokemon Anime Teases Paldea's Big Debut

Pokemon is getting ready to explore an all-new era of exploration, and we have its anime to thank. It has been some time since the franchise introduced fans to the Paldea region, and soon the area will make its way to the small screen. After all, Pokemon Horizons is set to drop in on the Paldea region soon, and a new promo has confirmed we are weeks out from its arrival.

Over in Japan, the news about Pokemon Horizon's move to Paldea went live courtesy of a TV guide update. It was there fans were given several new episode titles for the anime. It turns out episode 9 of Pokemon Horizons will kickstart our heroes' Paldea journey, and we know that because the update is titled "Arrival in Paldea!".

Honestly, the name speaks for itself. This means we just have a couple of weeks left before Pokemon Horizons checks in on the Paldea region, so fans of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet better get excited!

After all, this debut will mark a milestone for the region. The Pokemon anime has not visited the Paldea region at this point, so Liko and Roy will be the first to check it out. We know they will meet characters like Brassius and Nemona as the two are mentioned in the title for episode 10. And of course, we can expect our two leads to encounter all kinds of Paldean Pokemon once they arrive in the new region.

For those curious about Pokemon Horizons' plans before episode 9, the anime is going to focus on its two leads. The show is getting ready to explore Roy's background a bit more as his Ancient Poke Ball is about to take center stage in an upcoming episode. Pokemon Horizons will also share episodes involving Captain Pikachu and a mysterious door before Paldea comes to the screen. So if you want to explore the region ahead of the anime, you can find the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now!

As for the Pokemon Horizons anime, well – fans outside of Japan will have a hard time watching the show right now. The anime hasn't started streaming globally, and Netflix US is still wrapping up work on Pokemon Journeys' English dub. At this time, we have no word on when Pokemon's new anime will make its way to streaming, but you can always keep up with its adventures through social media in the meantime!

Are you excited for the Pokemon anime to explore the Paldea region? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.