Bleach Exhibition Releases New Promo Ahead of Launch

Bleach has released a new promo ahead of the launch of its new art exhibition celebrating the manga’s 20th Anniversary! Bleach fans have had quite a year as the franchise has been celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga in a major way. Not only has it been confirmed that the anime will be making its return for a proper adaptation of the final arc of the series, but Kubo even returned for an official continuation of the original series with a special one-shot released earlier this year.

The manga and anime are not the only celebrations for Bleach, however, as a new art exhibition is currently getting ready to open up in Japan. Opening in Tokyo from December 18, 2021, to January 16, 2022, the official Twitter account for the franchise has released a slick new promo showcasing much of the art they’ll have to offer for fans attending the exhibition. With tickets for the new exhibition going on sale in just a matter of days for fans in Japan, you can check out the new promo for the exhibition below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/tite_official/status/1458248024287637508?s=20

There don’t seem to be any plans to take the exhibition outside of Japan for a global release, unfortunately, but fans around the world will be able to enjoy Bleach in a whole new way soon enough. The series will be coming back to finally animated the final arc of the original series, Thousand-Year Blood War, but there has yet to be an official release window or date set for the new anime just yet. The same goes for the details about its production staff, studio, and potential returning cast members.

It won’t be much longer before we get to see more about Bleach’s anime return, however, as it was announced that the series will be one of the many new projects showcased during Shueisha’s new Jump Festa convention coming next month. It has yet to be revealed just what fans can expect to see, but it will be the first major update since the initial announcement so it will likely be quite the hefty update. What do you think of Bleach’s coming resurgence for the series’ 20th Anniversary? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!