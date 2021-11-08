Bleach to Reveal New Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Details Soon

Bleach has announced that it will be revealing the first information about the upcoming Thousand-Year Blood War arc anime very soon! A couple of years ago, it was announced that Bleach would be celebrating its milestone 20th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with some huge new projects. Not only was there a special art exhibition in Japan, but the series also came back for a brand new chapter from original series creator Tite Kubo. But the biggest comeback for the series is still on the horizon.

It was announced as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration that Bleach‘s anime would finally be coming back to properly adapt the final arc of Kubo’s original manga, Thousand-Year Blood War, that never got its official anime debut with the first run of the adaptation. While there have been no details about the series since its initial announcement, Aniplex has confirmed that we’ll be getting the first real details about Bleach’s new anime during its special presentation as part of Jump Festa 2022 next month in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach’s official Twitter account announced that the series will be having a special panel on December 18th at 18:00 (JST) / 01:00 (PT) as part of Jump Festa 2022, and while it’s not quite clear what from the new anime will be revealed, it’s exciting considering there’s still so much left unknown about the returning production. There has still yet to be any word on the production studio, staff, and potential returning cast and staff members for the new season. This will be the first opportunity for first details, so perhaps we’ll be getting an official release window (or even date) as part of this presentation as well.

With the manga now gearing up for a full continuation as Kubo dropped some major teases for the future of the series, an anime return is all the more exciting as it could mark an era for the series where we’ll get to see a much longer saga play out in anime than anyone could have expected when asking for Bleach’s return to anime over the last few years. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Bleach’s new anime next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!