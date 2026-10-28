Bleach Anime Says Goodbye to Ichigo With Special Video After Finale – Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has ending the TV anime’s run after 22 long years, and a special video is helping to say goodbye after Ichigo Kurosaki’s long journey. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has capped off the anime with its final episode after 22 long years, and with it had seen Ichigo and the others heading off into a peaceful future ten years after the fight with Yhwach. It’s an ending that fans have waited a decade to see in action, but it’s still an unfortunate goodbye for the hero.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War had been leading to the debut of its final episodes with a series of special visuals showing off all of Ichigo’s transformations over the decades. Going from the very beginning with the Substitute Soul Reaper Arc all the way through to the end of the series, a special new video has been released after the final episode as a way to fully say goodbye to Ichigo after all this time. You can check it out below to see all of Ichigo’s respective forms over the years.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Says Goodbye to Ichigo After 22 Years

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“Bleach The Stories” had been the official name for a slate of special visuals that had been released through the course of the final season that showcased all of Ichigo’s looks over the years. Not only going back to the beginning with his initial transformation into a Soul Reaper seen in the first episode (which also got a cool remake in the anime’s finale), but it ends with Ichigo’s final look in the series following its ten year timeskip to cap it all off. It’s been a very long journey for Ichigo, and even longer for those fans waiting to see it all.

The final look for Ichigo sees him living at peace together with Orihime, and the two have had a son of their own named Kazui. It’s teased that their son is now stronger than the both of them with an affinity to see souls like his parents, but that’s where the anime ultimately ends. It’s a fun gag to tease what kind of future could be next for their child, but it’s unfortunately the end of the anime for now. But as fans know about Bleach itself, it’s not the actual end of Tite Kubo’s manga story.

Is Bleach’s Hell Arc Going to Get an Anime?

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As part of the celebration for the manga’s 20th anniversary five years ago, Tite Kubo returned for an official one-shot manga that actually picked up from the events of Bleach‘s original finale. This new one-shot took place even further in the timeline from the finale, and revealed a whole new crew of Soul Reapers. At the same time, it ended with the tease of a whole new arc to come “No Breathes From Hell” with new enemies from a brand new Hellish region of villains waiting to make their move.

Although the Bleach anime has ended its main TV run, there is always a potential to see this one-shot animated someday. With Kubo teasing an interest in continuing the story with a new arc, fans have been waiting all these years for this to actually happen. Now with the anime at an end, it’s now properly cleared the runway for a sequel in the future. It’s just a matter of waiting however long it takes to happen. How do you feel seeing Ichigo say goodbye with Bleach after all these years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!