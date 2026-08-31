Bleach Creator Shares Official Design for Ichigo’s Brand-New Final Form

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has debuted a brand new Bankai form for Ichigo Kurosaki in the anime’s final season, and the creator behind it all has shared a closer look at the official design that brought it all to life. The final season of the series has really thrown fans for a loop with some massive changes from the original manga version of the events, and creator Tite Kubo has been including some materials to help make the anime the most complete version of the final arc of the franchise overall.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity made the hugest change to the original finale yet with the debut of Blood Chains Ichigo, a brand new Bankai form that Ichigo never used in the manga. This led to a shift in the final fight against Yhwach, and with it fans got to see Ichigo at his strongest peak of power. With the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Tite Kubo revealed the original sketch that brought Blood Chains Ichigo to life. Check it out:

Bleach Creator Reveals Blood Chains Ichigo Original Design

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Ichigo of the Blood Chains Illustration HQ ! pic.twitter.com/veRzWVTPcB — WOS 🏴‍☠️ (@WosPiece) August 29, 2026

Through Kubo’s official sketch of the form, it’s even more clear that this is a mastered version of the Hollowfied Ichigo that fans had seen before. This “Demi-Hollowfied Ichigo” form was dubbed the “Horn of Salvation” by fans due to the fact that the chapter it had debuted in shared the same name, but it wasn’t given an official name until the anime brought it to life. This was previously believed to be Ichigo’s final form as seen in the final arc, but now this Blood Chains Ichigo transformation offers a much more complete version of Ichigo’s power in action.

Blood Chains Ichigo was able to reveal more of Ichigo’s true power that he had gained with the help of Squad Zero, but it was also teased that it connected him more to the role of Soul King through some shady actions as well. At the same time, while this final form gave him enough strength to face off against Yhwach, Ichigo still didn’t have enough power to face off against the villain. It took Orihime unlocking a new level of her own ability to defeat the villain as the episode came to an end. And it still wasn’t even enough.

How Is Bleach’s Anime Going to End?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity made a major detour in the final fight against Yhwach with this new Ichigo form and Orihime’s death, but that was all quickly reversed in Episode 6 of the series. The anime has now seemingly returned back to the events of the manga’s original finale, and it was a true display of just how broken of an ability that Yhwach’s Almighty truly is. He’s able to alter the future, and he seemed to have overwritten his own defeat as the anime prepares for its end.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is quickly approaching the anime’s grand finale with only a few more episodes to go. The final season of the series is the shortest of its run thus far, and that means each of these episodes is going to be much more important as we see how Kubo is preparing to end the anime. It could have even more surprises that those who read the manga will be shocked by. Catch up with it all on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ as it ends.