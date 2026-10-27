Bleach Creator Debuts New Soul Reapers With Surprising Anime Opening After Finale – Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has aired its final episode after 22 long years of the anime franchise, but the surprises are still coming as the franchise has returned with a new anime opening showing off a whole new roster of Soul Reapers designed by the original creator himself. Tite Kubo’s Bleach franchise has been in the midst of a massive comeback over the last few years with a new anime series adapting the long awaited final arc of the manga. And with that anime ending, fans thankfully still have much more to enjoy.

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Bleach Mirrors High is officially going to be launching on mobile gaming platforms this week as part of the celebration for the anime’s grand finale, and it features a brand new story set right after the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. This also introduces a whole new roster of Soul Reapers designed by series creator Tite Kubo, and they are on full display with the cool anime opening revealed for the game. You can check out the opening for Bleach Mirrors High in action below.

Bleach Mirrors High Introduces New Soul Reapers With Anime Opening

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Bleach Mirrors High will be launching with iOS and Android on October 28th, and will see players utilizing their own character as they fight alongside notable fan favorites from the anime franchise. This new story is set in the wake of the Thousand-Year Blood War, and is notable because it’s a gap of time that’s never really been explored in the series itself. With the original events of the Bleach series skipping ahead ten years after Yhwach’s defeat for its finale, there’s an entire decade’s worth of time potentially to explore with what fans will see in the game’s story.

Previously revealed new characters include not only the two new central protagonists Shirin Migishima and and Shirane Sanari are Naru Jurinna as voiced by Fuka Izumi, Giro Hando as voiced by Shogo Batori, and Maiko Tokishima as voiced by Yu Sasahara. But this new trailer reveals the first look at even more of the extended roster all designed by Kubo himself. While no voice cast has been announced for the new characters, they are named as such:

Hachirota Rohbe

Tasuku Nimura

Kuon Hoshimura

Ibuki Kajimaru

Mizuki Gandera

Daikaku Sohaji

Tamesu Gocho

Kanuka Sanakura

Seishiro Ginza

Soyogi Sukenaga

What’s Next for Bleach?

©TITE KUBO/SHUEISHA ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, pierrot ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Bleach has now ended its official TV anime run with the release of its final episode after 22 years, but that doesn’t seem to be the end of new releases for the franchise overall. Not only is the franchise returning for this new mobile game pretty much immediately after the grand finale, but fans of the English dub can look forward to seeing the anime’s final two episodes themselves with Hulu later this November. There’s still even more coming down the pipeline too.

Ahead of the anime’s final episode, Bleach officially announced a new Bleach Fes. event taking place in Japan February 27-28 next year. This event will be bringing members of the production staff and voice cast together to celebrate the anime’s grand finale, but it would also be the perfect time to announce any potential continuation for the franchise. With Kubo already starting a sequel story, there’s a highly likely chance this anime is far from over too. But how are you liking this new squad of Soul Reapers so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!