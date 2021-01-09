Bleach Artist Drops Epic Ichigo Artwork Following the New Year

✖

Bleach is looking to have a big 2021, following last year's arrival of the anime for the spin-off series of Burn The Witch, by celebrating its twentieth anniversary and one of the animators for the main series has given us a new take on Ichigo Kurosaki and his terrifying Hollow form. Throughout Tite Kubo's Shonen series, Ichigo gained new levels of power as a Shinigami and then eventually began discovering that he had a hidden force within himself that allowed him to access the insane strength that came from having the abilities of a Hollow!

Though Burn The Witch arrived last year, fans are waiting on word when the next anime project for the franchise will land with the "Thousand-Year Blood War Arc". Recognized as the final arc of the Shonen franchise's manga, fans have been waiting years to finally see the final story of the Soul Society in Bleach that brings a wrap to the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki. Bleach creator Tite Kubo hasn't hinted at his series returning with a sequel or new stories in the world of the Shinigami, but the groundswell for the recent announcements of the world of Ichigo Kurosaki certainly has fans more hopeful now than ever before!

Masashi Kudo, an animator for the original Bleach anime, took to his Official Twitter Account to share a brand new sketch for one of Ichigo's most terrifying forms, in which he was able to allow the Hollow power that was flowing to his veins to increase his power while drastically changing his appearance:

Bleach was once one of the biggest Shonen series to arrive on the manga publication of Weekly Shonen Jump, but the popularity of the adventures of Ichigo and his friends eventually waned with both its manga and anime being nixed. This year will see the arrival of an art exhibit to honor the series for its twentieth anniversary, and we're crossing our fingers that we get more details about the anime adaptation of Bleach's final story that brought to a close the story of Ichigo and the Soul Society.

What do you think of this killer art for Ichigo's Hollow form? When do you think we'll see the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc land on the small screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society!