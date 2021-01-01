Bleach Artist Teases Fans with Ichigo and Rukia Art

✖

2020 was a big year for Bleach as a franchise with the arrival of the anime adaptation of Burn The Witch, and with this year working as the twentieth anniversary of the Shonen franchise's introduction, fans are waiting for the next big chapter of the anime to arrive and the artist Masashi Kudo is fueling that desire with new artwork of Ichigo and Rukia. The story of the Soul Society began with the high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki finding himself given the powers of a Soul Reaper, dragging him into a world where he must battle a never-ending string of supernatural threats.

Though the spin-off of Bleach landed this year, fans are waiting for any news when it comes to the return of the main series to the world of anime, as the final arc of the manga, "The Thousand-Year Blood War", will be given its own television series. Acting as the final "hoorah" for Ichigo and the other members of the Soul Society, the future of Bleach following its arrival is anyone's guess, though we know that there are more than a few fans that are hoping that the creator of the franchise will one day return and give us a sequel to the insanely popular Shonen franchise!

Masashi Kudo used his Official Twitter Account to post a number of new pieces of art depicting some of his most popular Bleach characters, ranging from the human Ichigo Kurosaki to the Shinigami Rukia who gave the protagonist his abilities originally in the franchise that made landfall in Weekly Shonen Jump:

【ノーマルスピードver.】イラストメイキング BLEACH 朽木ルキアの描き方【How to draw Rukia Kuchiki】【工藤昌史（Masashi Kudo)が描いてみた】https://t.co/usWorlwBV6 — 工藤昌史 (@Kudo_M_) December 27, 2020

Bleach ended its run in the manga in 2016, with the anime being unable to tell the final story of the Soul Society. Though we aren't sure whether or not this year will bring us the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, 2021 acting as the Shonen franchise's twentieth anniversary certainly has us believing that we'll get some news regarding its arrival!

What do you think of this new art from Bleach's Character Designer for the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society!