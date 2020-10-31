Spooky Bleach Cosplay Channels Orihime's Halloween Look

✖

Tite Kubo's Bleach was often held in high regard for fans thanks to all of the cool looks and outfits the characters sported with each new entry, and one artist has brought Orihime Inoue's rare Halloween costume look to life with spooky cosplay. Although the anime and manga series came to an end a few years ago, one of the many projects keeping the franchise in the minds of fans was a series of mobile games. Bleach Brave Souls has been one of the most popular, and it's because it offered several different versions of fan favorite characters like Orihime.

Bleach Brave Souls often has special events featuring brand new looks for the series' characters, and one Halloween event gave Orihime Inoue a slick Halloween costume look that saw her wear a spooky kind of wedding dress while wrapped in bandages. Artist @aero_cat (who you can find more work from on Instragram) took this rare look for the fan favorite and brought it to life for the Halloween holiday. You can check it out below:

Bleach's manga might have come to an end a few years ago, but the anime will soon get a second chance at its ending next year. Surprising fans with the announcement earlier this year, it was confirmed that Bleach would be returning to officially adapt the final arc of the series once and for all. No updates have been given about this new season since it was confirmed to be in the works, unfortunately, but fans definitely are counting the days until its return.

The initial run of the series was brought to an end before the anime was able to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the series, so many of the coolest costumes, powers, fights, and more from this final arc never got their proper anime due. Thankfully that won't be the case for much longer!

Are you excited to see Orihime Inoue back in action again when Bleach's anime makes its return next year? Which characters are you most looking forward to seeing once more? Which moments from the Thousand-Year Blood War saga do you want to see most?