Bleach Cosplay Reignites Renji's Thousand-Year Blood Fit

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is in the midst of its second cours, "Separation", which has featured the second round of the fight for the future of Soul Society. As Yhwach and his Wandenreich continue to pound away at Ichigo Kurosaki and friends, many Shinigami have had to achieve new levels of power to fight against the Sternritter. One particular Soul Reaper that went up in power by leaps and bounds was Renji, Ichigo's rival who unleashed his new Bankai and has garnered attention in the cosplay community.

2023 hasn't just been a big year for Bleach thanks to the second cours of the Thousand-Year Blood War, but the franchise has also announced that Burn The Witch will be returning with a new anime project. While the return of the witches in the shonen universe has yet to hammer down a release date, the series renewal goes to show that there is a demand for all things Soul Society in the anime world. While the Blood War still has two additional cours planned after "Separation", neither Studio Pierrot nor creator Tite Kubo have hinted at what is to come for Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society.

Renji's Blood War

Luckily, when Renji trained alongside Ichigo for the Blood War, he was able to use his rivalry with the Substitute Soul Reaper to good use. Gaining a sweet new Bankai to fight against the Wandenreich, Renji has since returned to the battlefield and coming right in the nick of time to save some of his comrades from a grisly demise. The Blood War's second cours will come to an end on September 30th and expect Renji to continue to play a big role in the fight against Yhwach.

Following the Thousand-Year Blood War, Bleach released a new chapter in 2021 dubbed "Breathes From Hell". Taking place years following the fight against the Wandenreich, the one-shot pitches a very personal problem at Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society. At present, creator Tite Kubo hasn't confirmed if he'll be creating new chapters of Bleach, though the chapter ends on a major cliffhanger.

What do you think of this new take on Renji? Do you think the Soul Reaper will survive the Blood War?