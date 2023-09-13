Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Squad Zero's Hikifune

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War opened up the Soul Society in some huge ways with the anime's episodes so far, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of the new additions from the powerful Squad Zero group that Ichigo Kurosaki and the others had been training with! The final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga kicked off its long-awaited anime adaptation last Fall as Ichigo and the Soul Reapers were attacking by a powerful group of Quincies and kicked off a bloody new war. It meant that they needed as much help as they could get to even survive.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War then gave them this help with the surprising debut of a powerful group of Soul Reapers who made their debut in the series. Serving as an elite royal guard to the Soul King in a high up region of the Soul Society, the five members of Squad Zero rescued an injured Ichigo and the others and helped them train in different ways for their rematch from the Quincies. It was here that fans were introduced to Kirio Hikifune, who helped heal Ichigo's energies by feeding him good food. Now this fighter has been served up with some awesome cosplay from artist @johara04_ on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With the Bleach: TYBW Anime

A lot has happened in the anime since Hikifune and the rest of Squad Zero had made their first appearance in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 last Fall, so there's no better time than ever to catch up with everything that's gone down with the first two parts of the series so far now streaming with Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. You can also find the original Bleach anime run streaming with Hulu as well.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is inching closer to the end of its run for the Summer as well as it prepares for a special hour long finale. Airing on September 30th in Japan, Part 2's final two episodes will be grouped together for a grand finale much like fans saw with the first cour of episodes that hit last year. And it won't be long until we get more of Squad Zero in action either.

What are your thoughts on Squad Zero in Bleach's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!