Bleach Creator Teases the Intense Schedule Behind Cour Two's Finale

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is once again aiming to bring a cours to a close. The second round of the earth-shattering fight featuring the Soul Society and the Sternritter has given anime fans some of the biggest moments of the supernatural shonen series to date and "Separation" is aiming to end things with a bang. Touting a one-hour, two-episode finale, the Blood War's second cours saw franchise creator Tite Kubo putting in some serious work according to the mangaka's own words.

Following Ichigo Kurosaki's major loss against Yhwach, the head of the Wandenreich, during the first cours of the Thousand-Year Blood War, the substitute Soul Reaper returned to the battlefield. Thanks to his intense training, Ichigo has been able to demonstrate some serious spiritual pressure in facing multiple members of the Sternritter at once. While "Separation" might be coming to an end this week, there are two additional cours in the work that will aim to bring the Thousand-Year Blood War to a close, adapting the final big arc of the shonen's manga series. At present, neither Kubo nor Pierrot have confirmed what the future holds for Bleach's anime series following the Blood War, but shonen fans are crossing their fingers that the Soul Reaper's story will continue.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Tite Kubo's Thousand-Year Blood War

In a recent discussion with fans, Kubo discussed episode 24 of the Blood War's anime adaptation, stating what he personally oversaw in the latest episode, "This week, I oversaw the additional scenes at the beginning of Episode 24 and the addition of additional events for the Royal Guards. This time, it's my turn to show them off."

The creator of the Soul Society then hinted at the big finale for "Separation" and the work that he personally put into the two-episode special, "As for next week's two episodes, I worked a lot on them and they are the two episodes I have worked on the most since the beginning of the entire second season."

Have you been digging the Blood War's "Separation" Arc? What are your predictions for the upcoming Soul Society finale arriving later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society.

Via Ichigo Taicho