Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Part 2 Finale With Special Trailer, Posters

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has reached the final episodes of its run for the Summer, and the anime is hyping up what's coming in the special season finale with a special new trailer and posters! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's final Bleach arc last Fall, and the second cour of episodes have kicked the fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies into high gear with some major wins and losses for both sides. But now we're reaching the end as the anime sets up for its next part.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been setting up for the next phase of Yhwach's takeover of the Soul Society as the previous episode of the series saw him taking the first steps into the Royal Palace. As the anime prepares for its special finale for Episodes 25 and 26 of the series coming next week, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has released a special trailer showing off Part 2's best moments (which you can check out in the video above) and some new posters for the final you can find below.

How to Watch Bleach: TYBW's Part 2 Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be bringing the second cour of the anime to an end with a special one-hour long finale with Episodes 25 and 26 will be releasing back to back on Saturday, September 30th. Thankfully fans will be able to check out the final episodes as soon as they hit as they will be streaming on Hulu in the United States with a simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitle in international territories.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in Part 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and everything from the first wave of episodes, you can now check out the anime streaming on Hulu. You can also find the entire original Bleach anime series streaming with Hulu as well if you wanted to do even more of a deep dive before the next finale. A release date or window has been revealed for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 as of this writing.

What are you hoping to see in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2's finale?