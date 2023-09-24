Bleach Cosplay Celebrates Kenpachi's Thousand-Year Blood War Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been showing off all sorts of cool fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with Part 2's run of episodes this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Kenpachi Zaraki's big comeback to the anime! The first part of the new anime series finally adapting the events of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga series kicked off its run last Fall, and had immediately through Kenpachi into the thick of the action as he vowed to get stronger for the upcoming fights against the various invading Quincies.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War already had Kenpachi in the middle of the anime's most violent fights to date, and then took this to the next level with Part 2 as he took on the most explosive Quincy in the whole bunch. It was naturally a big victory for the Captain, and now fans are just eager to see what he could be getting into next. Thankfully Bleach fans are already taking Kenpachi's next appearance into their own hands such as artist rinnegoddess on TikTok who is showing off a cool Kenpachi with some killer cosplay! Check it out:

Where to Watch Kenpachi in Bleach Next

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has some big plans for Kenpachi and the rest of the Soul Reapers as the anime continues the fights against the powerful Quincies, and Part 2 of the new series' episodes will be coming to an with a special one-hour finale for its final two episodes releasing on September 30th. Fans in the United States will be able to stream the final episodes on Hulu in the United States with a simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitle in international territories.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two waves of episodes so far, you can now find the entire anime now streaming on Hulu. You can also look back on the entire original Bleach anime series with Hulu as well, and with no release window or date for Part 3 yet, there's plenty of time to catch up on everything Bleach!

Where does Kenpachi rank among your favorite characters in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!